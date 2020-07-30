Police seek help finding 5-year-old Riverhead boy, father

Riverhead police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 5-year-old boy believed to be with his father, who is involved in a custody dispute with the mother.

Harold A. Martinez-Santiago is 3-feet-tall and 65 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and red/blue Nike brand sneakers, police said. He was last seen on July 12 in the area of 1750 West Main Street in Riverhead.

His father, Harold Martinez, 25, may be driving a black 2009 Honda Civic with the New York registration GWL1930, according to police.

If anyone has seen the father and son or has any information on their whereabouts, police are asking you to contact them at 631-727-4500.