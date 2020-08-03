Tropical Storm Watch in effect, bowling alley wants to reopen

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Aug. 3.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Awaiting word from the governor, Riverhead bowling alley says it’s ready to reopen

Krupski says county executive’s decision to drop bailout plan was ‘right thing to do’

Riverhead School District unveils hybrid reopening plan

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Help to pay the bills: Southold Historical Society receives $2K grant

On Shelter Island, a debate is again brewing over the school nickname Indians

NORTHFORKER

The next generation: Jamesport Vineyards moves to its third generation

Through Your Lens: Some of our favorite #northforker photos of the week

Peconic Water Sports closes in on a decade of fun on the bay

WEATHER

Tropical storm watch in effect, with Long Island expected to be impacted Tuesday afternoon