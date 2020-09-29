Giglio drops plan to require COs before sale, police investigate stabbing
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 29.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Giglio withdraws plan to require updated COs before residents sell their homes
Police investigating overnight stabbing in Flanders
Riverhead Raceway: Slepian holds off Rogers in 50 laps
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Hotel plans begin to take shape on Main Road in Mattituck
NORTHFORKER
New restaurant Windamere brings a dash of old-time glamour at Strong’s marina
North Fork Dream Home: 22+ acres on Oregon Road
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies and a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.