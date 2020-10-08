Coronavirus response coordinator visits Long Island, man caught slashing campaign banner

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with the media during a visit to Stony Brook University Wednesday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 8.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visits Long Island with a message: remain vigilant

Riverhead Police Department gets a new K9

Riverhead Town Board votes to compensate Judge Lori Hulse for pulling double duty

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Camera catches man damaging Biden campaign sign with knife in Mattituck

NORTHFORKER

Planning the perfect North Fork autumn weekend

Gateway Playhouse Halloween events make it the place to be this month

WEATHER

It will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.