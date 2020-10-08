Coronavirus response coordinator visits Long Island, man caught slashing campaign banner
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 8.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visits Long Island with a message: remain vigilant
Riverhead Police Department gets a new K9
Riverhead Town Board votes to compensate Judge Lori Hulse for pulling double duty
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Camera catches man damaging Biden campaign sign with knife in Mattituck
NORTHFORKER
Planning the perfect North Fork autumn weekend
Gateway Playhouse Halloween events make it the place to be this month
WEATHER
It will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.