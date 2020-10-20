Governor’s plan for vaccine distribution, Christmas House coming to Riverhead

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a media briefing Sunday. (Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 20.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Governor outlines preliminary state plan for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available

Christmas House attraction opening next month on Route 58

Riverhead Raceway: Defending Modified champion races to second consecutive win

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Records show DA’s office opened investigation into Southold PD response to party complaints

Greenport School District to close building Tuesday after positive COVID-19 case reported for high school student

NORTHFORKER

Booze Bites: Butternut Squash Risotto with Woodside Orchards Hard Cider

North Fork Dream Home: Renovated Greenport Village farmhouse with original charm

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance of rain today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.