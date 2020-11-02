COVID-19 cases on the rise in Suffolk County, water district fee in effect
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 2.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
A look at the numbers as COVID-19 cases rise to mid-May levels in Suffolk County
Water District superintendent explains why residents are seeing a new $80 fee on bill
SWR’s Kevin Nohejl wins earth science teacher award
Election 2020: Riverhead justice seat up for grabs
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Queens man found dead after rowboat overturned in Long Island Sound
Greenport BID wants parklets in place through end of the year
NORTHFORKER
5 locally made Thanksgiving sides you need to try this year
North Fork Love: A Zoom elopement, complete with chickens and a barn cat
Meet the North Fork’s modern milkman
WEATHER
A wind advisory is in effect for today and there’s a slight chance of rain before it turns to partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.