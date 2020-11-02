COVID-19 cases on the rise in Suffolk County, water district fee in effect

A microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (Credit: CDC/Hannah Bullock; Azaibi Tamin)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 2.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

A look at the numbers as COVID-19 cases rise to mid-May levels in Suffolk County

Water District superintendent explains why residents are seeing a new $80 fee on bill

SWR’s Kevin Nohejl wins earth science teacher award

Election 2020: Riverhead justice seat up for grabs

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Queens man found dead after rowboat overturned in Long Island Sound

Greenport BID wants parklets in place through end of the year

NORTHFORKER

5 locally made Thanksgiving sides you need to try this year

North Fork Love: A Zoom elopement, complete with chickens and a barn cat

Meet the North Fork’s modern milkman

WEATHER

A wind advisory is in effect for today and there’s a slight chance of rain before it turns to partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.