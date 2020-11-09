Riverhead woman killed in crash, renewed hope for a Sonic
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 9.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cops: Riverhead woman dies in crash as driver charged with DWI
Revived plans for a Sonic in Riverhead set for upcoming public hearing
No comments from public on Riverhead Town’s preliminary budget
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue library closes after positive COVID-19 case; curbside pickup to be available through Nov. 16
Town’s 2021 budget won’t pierce tax cap as originally projected
Historic Orient church welcomes a new pastor
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Love: A Jamesport wedding inspired by Game of Thrones
One Minute on the North Fork: A fall morning at Brushes Creek
Prepping your North Fork home for cold weather, maybe for the first time? Our checklist makes it easy
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.