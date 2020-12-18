Meet the school nurses on the front lines, two-hour delay at local schools
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Dec. 18.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Meet the nurses protecting everyone’s health in schools during pandemic
Riverhead, SWR school districts to operate on two-hour delay Friday
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
School Closings: Mattituck High School to go to two-hour delayed start; Cutchogue East remote
New pavilion proposed for Tasker Park in Peconic
NORTHFORKER
The North Fork Cookie Swap: Rainbow Cookies by North Fork Flour Shoppe
North Fork Open Houses: 3 listings to check out for the weekend of December 19