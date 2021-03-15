Volunteers sought for town’s Spring Cleanup, SWR football wins season opener
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 15.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Volunteers sought for town’s 2021 Spring Cleanup in April
Football: New starting QB, running game shines in SWR’s opener
Riverhead Free Library outlines proposed $4.1M budget for 2021-22
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Residents worry New Suffolk parking proposal is too restrictive
Greenport school budget may pierce tax cap
Greenport High School grad arrested after FBI says he participated in riot at U.S. Capitol
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk to the shipwrecks at Reeves Beach
The new North Fork Plant Co. store is for the house plant obsessed
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be just 17.