Right whale and calf spotted in East End waters, more vaccine doses coming to Riverhead
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 18.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Right whale, calf spotted in waters off the East End of Long Island
First Baptist Church of Riverhead partners with Stony Brook Medicine at pop-up vaccine site
Riverhead gets 300 more vaccinations for seniors to be distributed starting Friday
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck superintendent Jill Gierasch announces resignation
Robins, Phillips return to Village Board after uncontested election
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker podcast guest is as real as she is lovely
Where to get Easter treats on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be just 31 with a slight chance of rain or light snow.