CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks, Survey shows residents in favor of allowing marijuana dispensaries

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 14.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings

Preliminary survey results show residents in favor of allowing marijuana dispensaries

Reward offered following suspected arson in Flanders

Riverhead grads lead University of West Georgia to national cheerleading title

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Shawn Petretti to be appointed as superintendent of Mattituck-Cutchogue School District

From summer gig to franchisee: School teacher Brian Becker purchases local Sea Tow

NORTHFORKER

The Summer Plan: 23 Events to Bookmark

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 15

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 49.

The sunny skies are expected to continue into early next week.