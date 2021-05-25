Latest vaccination initiative features two-day pass to state parks, Triple Five to meet with Town Board

Wildwood State Park in Wading River. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 25.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Latest vaccination initiative features free two-day pass to any New York State park

CAT, Triple Five officials now scheduled to attend June 10 work session

Riverhead Raceway: Fortin wants to finish ‘on top’

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

With boat usage up, Greenport officials hope to raise awareness of safety

Guest Column: We must support extraordinary courage

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Original Farm Compound set on 12+ Acres in Laurel

The new chef at Isola brings flavorful nuance to Italian cuisine

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.