Stromski remembered before lacrosse game, Veterans Wall of Honor unveiled at RHS

Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski speaks to the family and guests about Keri Stromski and how she will be remembered. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls Lacrosse: Blue Waves exhibit Stromski’s fighting spirit

Veterans Wall of Honor, dedicated to Pfc. Garfield Langhorn, unveiled at Riverhead High School

Public hearing on proposed recreational center at EPCAL now set for June 15

Riverhead Blue Masques outdoor movie screening pushed back to Saturday’s rain date

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town eyes rezoning of abandoned oyster factory property

Town receives grant to eliminate outfalls, hopes to also find funding for new vacuum truck

NORTHFORKER

The List: The sweetest strawberry treats

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of June 5

WEATHER

Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61. Sun is in the forecast for the weekend with temperatures in the 80s.