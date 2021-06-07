Riverhead’s Polish Fair canceled for second straight year, Planning Board votes down propane storage facility

A past Polish Town Fair and Street Festival. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 7.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead’s Polish Fair canceled for second straight year

Planning Board votes down site plan for proposed propane storage facility

In new setting, performers take to stage for 2021 Riverhead Idol

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town preserves roughly eight acres of farmland in Cutchogue

Mattituck-Laurel Library begins work that includes adding outdoor performance area

Basketball tournament in memory of Matthew Rolle raises $7K for his children’s college fund

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at 67 Steps Beach

So you want to plant a vineyard?

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.