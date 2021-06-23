Daily Update: Fourth of July celebration returning to Jamesport
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 23.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Fourth of July celebration returning to Jamesport
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport BOE: Superintendent’s contract extended; building repairs approved
Town Hall Notes: Settlements approved; ambulance called for supervisor
NORTHFORKER
The Map: Primo spots for al fresco dining
Dream Day: A nautical jaunt to Port Jefferson
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.The low tonight will be around 57.