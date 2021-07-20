Crime Stoppers to offer $500 cash for guns, Ziggy’s Way is dedicated
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 20.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Crime Stoppers to offer $500 fast cash for tips that lead to seizure of illegal guns
Ziggy’s Way is designated in honor of ‘Unofficial Mayor of Polish Town’
Preservation group criticizes Brewster House demolition
Riverhead Raceway: Pederson, Handley, Antos come up winners
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town historian writes about Augusta, refitted in Greenport for the slave trade
NORTHFORKER
A different kind of water park is coming to Calverton
North Fork Dream Home: Watch the sunset over the Long Island Sound from your beach tiki hut
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71.