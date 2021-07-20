Crime Stoppers to offer $500 cash for guns, Ziggy’s Way is dedicated

Town officials gathered with Mr. Wilinski’s family and friends for the dedication. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 20.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Crime Stoppers to offer $500 fast cash for tips that lead to seizure of illegal guns

Ziggy’s Way is designated in honor of ‘Unofficial Mayor of Polish Town’

Preservation group criticizes Brewster House demolition

Riverhead Raceway: Pederson, Handley, Antos come up winners

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town historian writes about Augusta, refitted in Greenport for the slave trade

NORTHFORKER

A different kind of water park is coming to Calverton

North Fork Dream Home: Watch the sunset over the Long Island Sound from your beach tiki hut

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 71.