Fall sports are a go to start Monday, Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck in Riverside

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, August 20.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Fall sports are a go to start Monday, maybe with masks

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck in Riverside

SWR plans to finalize decision on masks at Aug. 24 meeting

Popular bike path needs $40K worth of maintenance, according to advisory committee

COVID-19 booster shots to be offered starting in September, federal health officials announce

Critics urge Town Board to drop proposed changes to rental code

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Two drug dealers arraigned in connection with East End fatal overdoses

What comes next for Greenport’s Arcade? Once a fixture, but vacant for so long

As restaurant industry mourns and searches for answers, experts weigh in on the deadly effects of fentanyl

NORTHFORKER

An idyllic wine tasting space has opened at Shelter Island’s White Oak Farm and Gardens

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of August 21

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of Aug. 19

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72. There’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening.