Motorcyclist airlifted following crash on Main Road in Laurel

A portion of Main Road was closed Friday afternoon following a crash involving a motorcycle. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Stony Brook University hospital after being involved in a crash with a car on Main Road in Laurel Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near the Laurel Lane intersection.

Main Road was closed from Herricks Lane to Franklinville Lane.

Both the Riverhead and Southold town police departments responded to the scene, working alongside both Riverhead and Mattituck ambulance personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.