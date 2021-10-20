Dr. John Andresen calmly draws blood from Vegas, a horse at Highwind Farm in Mattituck in 2016. Dr. Andresen was one of the few vets on the North Fork who care for large animals like horses and goats. (Credit: Paul Squire)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, October 20:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Long Island Science Center planning temporary move to Tanger

Aquebogue veterinarian remembered for his devotion, kindness

Cops: Arrest made in arson incident

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In one night in Southold, three higher-end vehicles were stolen

Boys Soccer: Crowley’s first goal saves Porters from defeat in season finale

NORTHFORKER

Halloween Fest returns to Riverhead for coffin races and more Saturday

6 family friendly North Fork events for spooky Halloween fun

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.