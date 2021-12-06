District informs employees staff data was compromised in cyber incident, SCWA seeking grant for $27.5M pipeline from Flanders to Laurel

Riverhead Central School District offices on Osborn Avenue. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 6:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead School District informs employees that staff data was compromised in cyber incident

SCWA seeking grant for $27.5M pipeline from Flanders to Laurel

Police: Two arrested in Riverhead drug raid

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New gym opens on Main Road in Mattituck

Greenport to consider proposal to give parts of downtown local historic designation

NORTHFORKER

20 photos as Shellabration returns to Greenport Village

One Minute on the North Fork: Poinsettia Season at Van Bourgondien

WEATHER

Showers are likely today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.