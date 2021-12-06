District informs employees staff data was compromised in cyber incident, SCWA seeking grant for $27.5M pipeline from Flanders to Laurel
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 6:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead School District informs employees that staff data was compromised in cyber incident
SCWA seeking grant for $27.5M pipeline from Flanders to Laurel
Police: Two arrested in Riverhead drug raid
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New gym opens on Main Road in Mattituck
Greenport to consider proposal to give parts of downtown local historic designation
NORTHFORKER
20 photos as Shellabration returns to Greenport Village
One Minute on the North Fork: Poinsettia Season at Van Bourgondien
WEATHER
Showers are likely today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.