Former SWR math teacher pleads guilty, Longtime town attorney announces retirement

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 8:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former SWR math teacher pleads guilty to rape charge involving student

Bob Kozakiewicz, longtime town attorney, announces retirement

On 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, ceremony held at Calverton National Cemetery

Boys Basketball: SWR falls behind early in loss against Mattituck

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold will alter proposed code amendment to promote affordable housing

Greenport plans to join state-run utility arrears program for those impacted by pandemic

NORTHFORKER

Sound View’s drive-in movie series kicks off with holiday classic ‘Die Hard’

The List: Chocolates with local panache (and ganache)

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.