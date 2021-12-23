Revised plan proposed for Aquebogue office complex, Counting down the top news stories of 2021
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 23:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After original plan rejected, revised office complex proposed for Main Road in Aquebogue
Top Stories 2021: Greenhouses sold as marijuana is legalized
Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 23, 2021
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Planning Board requests more details for Mattituck Hotel project
NORTHFORKER
Coolest Stories: Lots of new restaurants opened this yeara
Podcast: Our favorite North Fork memories of 2021 and things we’re looking forward to
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of just 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a dusting of snow overnight and the low will be around 26.