Town Board approves about $63K in salary increases, Police seek public’s help to locate girl

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 5:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board approves about $63K in salary increases for department heads

Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl who left home

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Racist, threatening online remarks disrupt historic Southold Town Board meeting

NORTHFORKER

Stacey Soloviev is Northforker’s Person of the Year for 2021

Ask an Agent: Memorable North Fork Real Estate Sales of 2021

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.