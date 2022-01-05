Town Board approves about $63K in salary increases, Police seek public’s help to locate girl
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 5:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board approves about $63K in salary increases for department heads
Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl who left home
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Racist, threatening online remarks disrupt historic Southold Town Board meeting
NORTHFORKER
Stacey Soloviev is Northforker’s Person of the Year for 2021
Ask an Agent: Memorable North Fork Real Estate Sales of 2021
WEATHER
Expect rain today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.