Snow storm forces school closures, honoring the Riverhead athlete

Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 7:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead, SWR school districts to close Friday due to snowfall

2021 Sports Person of the Year: The Riverhead athlete

Governor proposes sweeping changes in ‘State of the State’ address, from reform to infrastructure

County partners with hunger-relief organizations to distribute COVID-19 testing kits to residents in need

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2021 Sports Person of the Year: Dylan Newman

NORTHFORKER

Five winter walks to take on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 4 listings for the week of Jan. 8

WEATHER

The National Weather Service is forecasting a snowfall total of between 3 to 5 inches for the East End Friday, the first significant snowfall of the season.

The snow could begin to fall as early as 9 p.m. Thursday or more likely around midnight and is expected to continue through Friday morning, intensifying at daybreak.