East Hampton votes to close airport temporarily, No indication yet when COVID-19 restrictions will end
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
East Hampton Town Board votes to close airport temporarily, bringing potential relief to North Fork residents
As COVID-19 cases decline, no indication yet when restrictions will end
Police seek public’s help to locate missing 13-year-old
Wrestling: SWR repeats as dual-meet champions, defeating John Glenn in D-II finals
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Orient Association looking to fund study of water quality and quantity in the hamlet
Showtime series, which caused stir last year, may return to film in Greenport
NORTHFORKER
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with romantic dinners and more on the North Fork
These five North Fork restaurants are participating in Long Island Restaurant Week
One Minute on the North Fork: A windy day at Iron Pier
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31. There’s a chance of snow late tonight.