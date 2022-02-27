Aquebogue man dies following single-vehicle crash on Sound Avenue

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Detectives are investigating a crash that left a 26-year-old Aquebogue man dead late Saturday night.

Riverhead Town police said Ryan Dupuis was killed after the vehicle he was driving along Sound Avenue left the roadway and struck a tree near Northville Turnpike.

Mr. Dupuis was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Riverhead Fire Department was also at the scene assisting police.

According to police, the crash happened at about 11:57 p.m. and Mr. Dupuis was the sole occupant of the vehicle. His vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500 ext. 328. All calls will be kept confidential.