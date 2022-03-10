Crash victim remembered as ‘selfless’ man, Town Board expected to vote soon on revised plan for EPCAL sale

Ryan Dupuis with his parents, Kevin and Michele, and sister, Payton.

Thursday, March 10, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ryan Dupuis, 26, remembered as ‘selfless, amazing, caring’ man

Town Board expected to vote soon on revised plan to move EPCAL sale forward

Cops: 49-year-old woman dies in vehicle fire outside home

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The North Fork’s affordable housing ‘crisis’ has reached new extremes

Southold school district unveils $32M school budget proposal

Girls Basketball: Locust Valley brings too much for Porters to handle

Shelter Island Pharmacy sold to Soloviev Group

NORTHFORKER

Your guide to St. Patrick’s Day on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.