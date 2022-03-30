Hackers gained access to about 422 files in ransomware attack, Riverside man reaches plea deal in 2020 murder

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Hackers gained access to about 422 files in ransomware attack against Riverhead School District last November, superintendent says

Riverside man reaches plea deal in 2020 murder of girlfriend

Flanders woman arraigned on vehicular manslaughter charge, released on supervised release

Calverton man indicted on upgraded charges for crash that injured another driver in Mattituck

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold BOE, parents discuss prom controversy with idea pitched to form diversity and inclusion committee

Cycling enthusiasts want to make Southold more bike-friendly

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: Vintage Mattituck

North Fork Dream Home: Newly renovated contemporary on Goose Creek with vineyard views

WEATHER

Expect mostly skies to give away to clouds later today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is possible tonight when temperatures are expected to dip back down to a low of about 30.