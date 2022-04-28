Riverside man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal stabbing, Comp plan to focus on affordable housing

An aerial view over downtown Riverhead. (Credit: David Benthal)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 28, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Comprehensive plan update focuses on affordable housing in Riverhead Town

Riverside man who fatally stabbed girlfriend in 2020 sentenced to 20 years to life in prison

Real Estate Transfers: April 28, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold robotics team reaches quarterfinals of world championship tournament and finishes its year with 54-8 record

NORTHFORKER

Gallery Cafe now serving breakfast and lunch at Kon-Tiki space in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 38.