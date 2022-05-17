County reaches ‘high’ risk as COVID-19 infections rise, Fire destroys golf carts at Indian Island
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cases of COVID-19 on the rise once more as spread in Suffolk County reaches ‘high’
Overnight shed fire destroys golf carts at Indian Island Golf Course
School Budget Guide: Voters head to polls to decide school budgets in Riverhead, SWR
Three candidates vie for two seats on Riverhead school board
SUFFOLK TIMES
Voters head to polls Tuesday on proposed school budgets
Meet the school board candidates: Contested races shape up in Mattituck, Greenport, Oysterponds
NORTHFORKER
My favorite things: Noah Schwartz
North Fork Dream Home: Classic summer on Goose Creek
WEATHER
Expect sunny, clear skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.