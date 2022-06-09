Vacant home in Riverside destroyed by fire Wednesday night

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the Flanders Road site. (Credit: Riverhead Fire Department/riverheadfire.org)

Southampton Town police and the fire marshal’s office are investigating a structure fire that destroyed a vacant home on Flanders Road late Wednesday night.

The two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters with the Riverhead Fire Department responded just before 10 p.m.

Flames were “blowing out every window and roof,” said fire chief Joe Hartmann.

Firefighters spent about a 1/2-hour to bring the fire under control and were on scene for about 90 minutes total, the chief said. Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside and did not need an interior attack, he said. About 70 firefighters were on scene.

The scene was cordoned off with fire tape Thursday morning after the late night fire. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

No injuries were reported. The fire chief said the building was known to have homeless people inside of it at times, but it appeared anyone who may have been inside was accounted for.

The Flanders Fire Department provided mutual aid with an engine at the scene and the Jamesport Fire Department provided stand-by for Riverhead. The Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded to assist with any potential injuries.

The home was located across from the Riverside McDonald’s. The scene remained cordoned off with fire tape Thursday morning.

Mr. Hartmann said he was unsure of what cause the fire and the Southampton fire marshal will make that determination.