Daily Update: Air quality advisory issued for Long Island, Alive on 25 returns to Riverhead Friday

People filled the downtown streets in July 2021 for Alive on 25. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 30, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

At Phillips Avenue Elementary School, Debra Rodgers created ‘family atmosphere’

First Alive on 25 of season set for Friday in downtown Riverhead with fireworks show to follow

At reproductive rights rally in Riverhead, hundreds vow to continue fight after Roe v. Wade overturned

Real Estate Transfers: June 30, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Brooks Koepka, now on LIV Tour, still turns to Cutchogue ‘golf doctor’ for help

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Celebrating the best of the best place in the world

Now it’s your turn to vote for Best of the North Fork 2022

WEATHER

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for Long Island from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday due to an excess of ozone, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency cautioned that people should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse impacts. Groups that may be sensitive to poor air quality include the very young and those with preexisting respiratory problems including asthma and heart disease.

The day is expected to be sunny and warm with a high near 84 degrees, the NWS said. The low tonight will be around 66.