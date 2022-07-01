Daily Update: North Forkers cope with inflation, Riverhead man charged in stabbing 

Cars line up at the BJ’s gas station in Riverhead last Thursday. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 1, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

As prices continue to rise, North Forkers find ways to cope with inflation

Cops: Riverhead man charged in stabbing

In State of the Town speech, supervisor highlights new recreation, budget, EPCAL progress

Former duck farm storage barn destroyed in late night fire off Hubbard Avenue

NORTHFORKER

Macari winemaker Byron Elmendorf is exploring untapped potential

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 1

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will move into the area late Friday with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, with some predicted to bring high winds and heavy rain.

Sunny skies return for Sunday and Monday, Independence Day, with highs in the low 80s.