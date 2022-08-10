One woman injured after over explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

One person was injured following an oven explosion at the Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton Wednesday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

The injured woman was treated for a laceration to the head and other “potential injuries” as the first officers arrived on scene at about 9 a.m. Police escorted the woman away from the building while also evacuating other people.

The Wading River Fire Department responded and turned off the gas line to the building, police said.

The injured woman was transported by Wading River Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

The Riverhead Town fire marshal responded to conduct an investigation along with Stony Brook University police, Stony Brook fire marshals and state fire marshals. National Grid was also on scene.

The space was being used by the Centereach-based bakery, The Cookie Shop. In a social media post, the business wrote that it had a “giant gas explosion at our kitchen today.”

“One person was injured, if you pray, please pray for their recovery,” the post continued.

“The firefighters and police are here and doing an amazing job of making sure we are all safe and ok,” the post said. “We don’t know what will happen but we will try our best and keep you posted.”

Stephanie Knorzer, the owner of the bakery, said she had no comment when reached by telephone Wednesday afternoon.

The incubator, located at 4603 Middle Country Road, provides a “shared-use commercial manufacturing kitchen” as a space for start-up businesses and expanding businesses “to explore retail food production with less capital and risk,” according to its website.

Riverhead police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.

WITH MELISSA AZOFEIFA