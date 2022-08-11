Riverhead BOE approves firing of tenured teacher, Woman injured in explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead BOE approves firing of tenured teacher
After Riverhead superintendent receives salary bump, how does contract compare to other similiar-sized districts?
Woman injured in explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
For Doris Sherman, the tall ship Kalmar Nyckel represents a link to her family’s history
Town Board contemplates affordable housing proposals
NORTHFORKER
Beat the heat with this North Fork lavender lemonade recipe
WEATHER
Heavy rain is likely today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 68.