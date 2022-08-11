Riverhead BOE approves firing of tenured teacher, Woman injured in explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BOE approves firing of tenured teacher

After Riverhead superintendent receives salary bump, how does contract compare to other similiar-sized districts?

Woman injured in explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

For Doris Sherman, the tall ship Kalmar Nyckel represents a link to her family’s history

Town Board contemplates affordable housing proposals

NORTHFORKER

Beat the heat with this North Fork lavender lemonade recipe

WEATHER

Heavy rain is likely today with a high temperature of about 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 68.