Hundreds turn out for Run for Briggs 5K, Riverhead man breaks into home
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hundreds of runners turn out for Run for Briggs 5K at Veterans Memorial Park: Photos
Cops: Riverhead man broke into home, attempted to steal money, jewelry
Lacrosse tournament honors late MSG player, benefits charitable foundation
Town Board to decide whether to extend solar moratorium that it enacted last year
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town Board considers strengthening code to regulate seaplanes in local waters
Town Hall Notes: Using CPF funds, Southold Town to acquire parcel along Laurel Avenue
Southold Police again warn residents to lock vehicle doors as thefts continue
NORTHFORKER
Tickets on sale for first-ever Northforker Wine & Food Classic Sept. 1
Pioneers of North Fork food and wine share a history together
Channel your sense of adventure with Easterly Sailing
Exploring the lighthouses of Southold Town
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Hallock State Park Preserve
What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.