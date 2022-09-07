Rollout begins of updated COVID-19 booster, RCSD support plan to provide services for students needing extra assistance

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Rollout begins of updated COVID-19 booster that aids protections against latest variants

District’s new support plan aims to provide services for students needing extra assistance

Riverhead Raceway: Slepian tops NASCAR Modified field

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls Volleyball: Tuckers survive power outage

NORTHFORKER

Exploring the North Fork pizza trail

North Fork Dream Home: 10,000 square feet of resort-style living in Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 74 degrees and the chance for some more rain, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 60.