Long Island Pine Barrens Society hopes to see additional properties in Riverhead Town preserved

An aerial view of the EPCAL property in 2014. (Credit: Andrew Lepre, file)

The Long Island Pine Barrens Society has singled out 15 properties it would like to see preserved, including several in Riverhead Town.

The Central Pine Barrens includes land in the towns of Riverhead, Southampton and Brookhaven. More than 50,000 acres within the Central Pine Barrens have been acquired under the 1993 Pine Barrens Protection Act, many of them contiguous, officials said.

But members of the Pine Barrens Society feel more land needs to be protected.

“The Pine Barrens has not reached its full ecological, hydrological, or recreational potential,” the group wrote in its “Best of the Rest” campaign, which aims to preserve 3,800 acres of land. “There are still thousands of acres of undeveloped properties in and adjacent to both the Core Preservation and Compatible Growth Areas, whose protection would safeguard our drinking water resources.”

John Turner and Nina Leonhardt, both board members of the Pine Barrens Society, discussed the Society’s “Best of the Rest” Campaign at the Riverhead Town Board work session Thursday.

Mr. Turner, a co-founder of the nonprofit organization dedication to preservation and improving water quality, said, “I started way back in the 1970s when we first became aware of a place called the Pine Barrens. We realized it was a remarkable part of Long Island that merited a great deal of focus and attention for the benefit of Long Island.”

He compared the Pine Barrens to Central Park in New York City.

“Just imagine New York City without Central Park,” he said. “It would be a poorer place.”

Among the properties the Society would like to see preserved in Riverhead Town is the Swan Lake Golf Course in Manorville.

Mr. Turner said Suffolk County had made an offer to buy the golf course but it was rejected. The county’s plan was to let the course restore itself as a forest. He said he would like for the county to have the first right of refusal if any future efforts to sell the course are made.

“The Swan Pond Golf Course in Manorville is a critically positioned parcel, within the Peconic River watershed,” the Society wrote in its “Best of the Rest” brochure.

Also on the list is approximately 150 acres of federally-owned grassland and forest located along the eastern edge of Calverton Cemetery property and north of EPCAL and within Riverhead Town.

“We’re hoping to make it a protected landscape,” even though it is government-owned, Mr. Turner said.

“We have been very interested in the preservation of components of EPCAL for many decades,” Mr. Turner said.

When the Pine Barrens Protection Act was adopted, some of it was put in the co-op reservation area and most of it was put in the compatible growth area and the land around EPCAL was given to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“We understand the Town’s desire for economic development,” Mr. Turner said. “We think we could achieve a wonderful balance by preserving hundreds of acres for open space purposes, and preserve some of the habitat and species at EPCAL.

There are “many hundreds of acres of undisturbed, ecologically significant grasslands, wetlands, and woodlands” are located at the Town of Riverhead-owned EPCAL property,” the Society wrote.

“Given the size of the EPCAL property, there is an opportunity to preserve significant portions of the property for conservation while simultaneously providing for desired development,” the Society wrote.

“We have every intention of preserving 1,000-plus acres that’s environmentally sensitive at EPCAL,” said Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar. “The town will put covenants and restrictions on the land to make sure this happens.”

“I’m glad you’re taking that approach,” Mr. Turner said.

The list also includes two properties totaling 65 and 111 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to state DEC property in Calverton, and about 150 acres of federally owned grassland land east of the Calverton Cemetery and north of EPCAL.

While already federally owned, Mr. Turner said the Society is “hoping to make it a protected landscape.”