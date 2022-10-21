Daily Update: See the latest renderings for Riverhead’s Town Square, Historic trail unveiled

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Take a tour of downtown Riverhead’s historic sites

For these volunteers, Bread and More is a cause

See the latest renderings for Riverhead’s Town Square development

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board unanimously approves restrictions on house size

NORTHFORKER

Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 21

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and next week could begin with showers in the area.