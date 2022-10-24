Daily Update: Town Board hosts public hearing on marijuana regulations, School holds homecoming parade
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Public hearing on proposed marijuana regulations in Riverhead Town draws mostly praise
Football: Saturday was a Funn day for Riverhead
Driver airlifted after crash at drag racing event in Calverton
Superhero-themed homecoming parade for Riverhead High School: Photos
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After billing error, Greenport solar residents organize to help village ‘become more green’
Report shows North Fork mostly escaped fish kills this past summer
New pediatric dentistry office opens in Southold
Suspended police Chief Martin Flatley will be reinstated at special town board meeting Monday
NORTHFORKER
SPAT program has helped restore the bays, to the delight of environmentalists and foodies alike
Little Fish restaurant opens in Southold at Kenney’s Beach
Coffins fly down Riverhead street at start of Halloween Festival: Photos
WEATHER
Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Expect a high near 63 with northeast wind between 8 to 11 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.