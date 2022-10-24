Daily Update: Town Board hosts public hearing on marijuana regulations, School holds homecoming parade

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Public hearing on proposed marijuana regulations in Riverhead Town draws mostly praise

Football: Saturday was a Funn day for Riverhead

Driver airlifted after crash at drag racing event in Calverton

Superhero-themed homecoming parade for Riverhead High School: Photos

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After billing error, Greenport solar residents organize to help village ‘become more green’

Report shows North Fork mostly escaped fish kills this past summer

New pediatric dentistry office opens in Southold

Suspended police Chief Martin Flatley will be reinstated at special town board meeting Monday

NORTHFORKER

SPAT program has helped restore the bays, to the delight of environmentalists and foodies alike

Little Fish restaurant opens in Southold at Kenney’s Beach

Coffins fly down Riverhead street at start of Halloween Festival: Photos

WEATHER

Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Expect a high near 63 with northeast wind between 8 to 11 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.