Daily Update: Threat of altercation prompted police response to school, Town may limit anaerobic digesters to EPCAL

Riverhead High School. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Threat of altercation involving high school students prompted police presence

Police investigating drive-by shooting on Doctors Path Saturday

Riverhead considers adding girls flag football team after statewide pilot program last spring

Editorial: Vote as if your country’s well-being is on the ballot

Blotters: DWI arrest in Riverside, Toaster stolen from Tanger Outlets

Town may limit location of anaerobic digesters to EPCAL

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport mayor suggests backing affordable housing proposal

Halloween parade marches through Greenport: Photos

Fast Chat: Meet the new assistant principal at Cutchogue East Elementary School

Local firefighters want to plant Christmas tree in Mitchell Park

Two iconic print shops in Southold for sale

Southold Blotter: Police respond to disturbance at convenience store

Field Hockey: Reilly’s spectacular with 33 saves in county final defeat

Girls Volleyball: Pierson runs into a Mattituck wall

NORTHFORKER

Here’s which Chronicle Wines to pair with all that leftover Halloween candy

Orient’s mystery manor airs long-buried secrets

One Minute on the North Fork: An October day in Southold

We asked local cheese experts for tips on preparing a cheese and charcuterie board. Here’s what they said.

Things we’ll do before fall comes to an end

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely overnight and the low will be around 54.