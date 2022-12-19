Police: Man driving stolen truck arrested in connection with attempted ATV theft
A Riverhead man was arrested on several felony charges early Saturday after he was found driving a stolen vehicle.
According to police, Suffolk County Sheriff’s deputies alerted Riverhead after locating a 2008 Honda Ridgeline that had previously been reported stolen in the 7-Eleven parking lot along West Main Street around 2:40 a.m.
Further investigation by both agencies resulted in the arrest of Jeffrey Edsall, 51, of Riverhead.
He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.
Later Saturday, police responded to Honda of Riverhead Powersports on Pulaski Street to a report of a suspicious incident.
In that incident, around 2 a.m., two suspects hopped a fence surrounding the property and attempted to remove various all-terrain vehicles, authorities said.
After an investigation, police additionally charged Mr. Edsall with one count of third-degree criminal trespass.
Police said additional charges are expected as an investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact police at 631-727-4500. Calls will be kept confidential.