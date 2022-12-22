The Year in Review: Top 10 News-Review stories of 2022

The annual Year in Review issue of the News-Review will be published on Dec. 29.

As 2022 draws to a close, we’ll be counting down the biggest stories of 2022 through the end of the year.

From a police chief suspension and whale stranding to vigils for an inspiring young man and an outpouring of support for Ukraine, here are the top stories we reported this year.

Top Stories 2022: Plans unveiled for Railroad Avenue redevelopment

The Railroad Avenue area in Riverhead is expected to be developed as part of a transit-oriented development. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Top Stories 2022: Fight for clean water in Calverton and Manorville continues

Residents hold “Clean Water Now” signs at Wednesday’s press conference. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Top Stories 2022: As war raged, the Ukrainian community on the North Fork showed support

Top Stories 2022: Domed ice rink planned for Veterans Memorial Park

A rendering of what the ice hockey ‘bubble’ rink will look like at EPCAL. (Credit: Ryan T. Kesner Architect)

Top Stories 2022: $40M EPCAL deal still pending as new concerns emerge

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, joined by Town Board members Bob Kern, Tim Hubbard and Frank Beyrodt, signed an agreement with CAT, represented by Justin Ghermezian. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Top Stories 2022: Judge declares mistrial in Aquebogue murder case

Investigators outside of Mr. Pedersen’s home on the night his body was discovered. (Credit: Stringer News)

Top Stories 2022: Riverhead awarded $10 million for downtown revitalization

Top Stories 2022: LaLota elected to Congress; Zeldin loses bid for governor

Nick LaLota won the seat for the 1st Congressional District. (Credit: John Griffin) House of Representatives candidate Nick LaLota

Top Stories 2022: Peconic Land Trust purchases Broad Cove in Aquebogue for preservation

The former duck farm property in Aquebogue was purchased for preservation. (Credit: Tim Gannon/file)

Top Stories 2022: Riverhead acquires PBMC building for new Town Hall