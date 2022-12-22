The Year in Review: Top 10 News-Review stories of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, we’ll be counting down the biggest stories of 2022 through the end of the year.
From a police chief suspension and whale stranding to vigils for an inspiring young man and an outpouring of support for Ukraine, here are the top stories we reported this year.
Top Stories 2022: Plans unveiled for Railroad Avenue redevelopment
Top Stories 2022: Fight for clean water in Calverton and Manorville continues
Top Stories 2022: As war raged, the Ukrainian community on the North Fork showed support
Top Stories 2022: Domed ice rink planned for Veterans Memorial Park
Top Stories 2022: $40M EPCAL deal still pending as new concerns emerge
Top Stories 2022: Judge declares mistrial in Aquebogue murder case
Top Stories 2022: Riverhead awarded $10 million for downtown revitalization
Top Stories 2022: LaLota elected to Congress; Zeldin loses bid for governor
Top Stories 2022: Peconic Land Trust purchases Broad Cove in Aquebogue for preservation
Top Stories 2022: Riverhead acquires PBMC building for new Town Hall