Top Stories 2022: Riverhead acquires PBMC building for new Town Hall

The PBMC admin building will soon be a new Town Hall for Riverhead Town. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Riverhead Town formally entered into a contract to acquire the Robert Entenmann Campus on Second Street from the Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation to relocate Riverhead Town Hall in late November.

The space will provide a home for many of Riverhead Town’s departments, from the supervisor’s office, to the building and planning department, town attorney, code enforcement, assessor and more.

“Officially entering into contract brings us one step closer to finally realizing the entire Town Board’s goal of establishing a new, modern Town Hall,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.

PBMC and the town jointly announced the $20 million plan in July.

The downtown campus had once been home to Suffolk County National Bank. PBMC had used the former bank building, located at 4 West Second St., as its administrative headquarters.

PBMC plans to reinvest the funds from the sale into its emergency department expansion, women’s health services and further ambulatory expansion.

The transition is expected to begin within three months and will take approximately one year to complete, according to the supervisor’s office.

In a statement, PBMC executive director Amy Loeb said the new venture will “enable us to expand our medical infrastructure and services to the community.”

PBMC plans to move its current operations to the former Mercy junior high school building. In 2020, the PBMC Foundation acquired the former Mercy High School campus, which had been closed since 2018.