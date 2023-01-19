Riverhead Town police are investigating a reported assault on a male that took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Police responded to an area hospital “where a reported victim of an assault had been transported, but the location of the incident was unknown, only that it occurred within the Town of Riverhead,” the release said. The hospital was not named.

Upon arrival at the hospital, police learned that a 19-year-old male had sustained a fractured skull and other injuries after he had been attacked by unknown subjects.

Further investigation revealed that the attack on the victim occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the parking lot of the Fairfield Pines East Apartment complex on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead, officials said.

The release said the male victim was struck in the head, torso and legs with a baseball bat, “causing serious injury to the victim’s head and numerous contusions throughout his body. After the attack, the subjects fled in an unknown type of vehicle and in an unknown direction.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.