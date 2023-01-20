Daily Update: Student journalists collaborate, Riverhead boys basketball team falls to Centereach
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Aspiring journalists in Wading River collaborate with students in Queens
Boys Basketball: Rough night for Riverhead at home
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local tragedy inspires youth novel about opioid addiction
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A wide world of winter activity for Shelter Island children: Skating, crafts, nature and fun
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2023
Island boys varsity basketball team loses to Ross School: Showing marked improvement on offense
NORTHFORKER
Where to catch live music this winter
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 21
SOUTHFORKER
New York Wine of the Week: 2020 Lieb Cabernet Franc, $35
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30 percent chance for showers after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 31.