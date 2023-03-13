Daily Update: Board of Education hires transportation consultants, Police blotters for the week

Riverhead Central School District Board of Education voted at a special meeting Wednesday night to hire a consulting agency to do a transportation department overhaul for the 2023-2024 school year. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Central School District hires consulting firm to implement transportation ‘overhaul’

After 120 years, Stella Prince gets her rightful place on the Coast Guard’s official list of lighthouse keepers

Blotters: Riverhead man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Column: Changes to baseball? Do not get me started

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at annual parade in Cutchogue

Southold Blotter: 77-year-old Greenport man arrested for DWI had open bottle of vodka in his car

Editorial: It will take a mammoth effort to fix this political mess

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Repair or demolish town-owned house — Either way, tenants must go

Young Island students making — and changing — history: Manor history project for 5th graders

NORTHFORKER

A love letter to the land and sea: How artists find inspiration on the East End

Campers Curbside is the North Fork’s newest mobile caterer

One Minute on the North Fork: Golden hour at Husing Pond Preserve

It’s time to sign up for a CSA. Here are six to check out on the North Fork this year

The List: Fill your crates with records from these local shops

SOUTHFORKER

Seeds for sowing at East Hampton Library

Southforker Stories: Art for all at Sag Harbor’s The Church

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A Nor’easter is expected to bring rain, wind, flooding and the potential for snow to Long Island. Rain, which could be heavy at times, will move into the area after 2 p.m. and the low will be around 41 with wind gusts as high as 38 mph.

