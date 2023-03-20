Daily Update: Riverhead BID announces lineup of downtown events, Polish Hall ladies bowling league seeking new members

The Friday night ladies’ bowling league is seeking new members. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Monday, March 20, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BID unveils packed lineup of events planned for this year, from Alive on 25 to holiday bonfire

Polish Hall ladies bowling league seeks new recruits

Editorial: Censorship won’t create the America that lives on hope

Blotters: Police still searching for carjacking suspect, Riverhead man charged with harassment after crash

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Outside investigator will look into allegations made by former Southold assistant attorney against town supervisor

Planning Board notes: Public hearing set on on boat storage proposal, Enclaves update

Southold Blotter: ‘Back to the Future’ costumes prompt call to police in Mattituck

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pharmacy says it’s pushing for Medicaid coverage

Summer fun planned at Heights Beach Club

Pitching in to make a difference: AmeriCorps volunteers at Quinipet

Thiele seeks changes for school aid: School Superintendent optimistic, but cautious

NORTHFORKER

Long Island Wine Country announces first annual Long Island Locals Week

The Art of Hospitality: How Emily Demarchelier crafts a unique French experience on the North Fork

One Minute on the North Fork: A windy day at the Orient-East Marion Causeway

Your guide to getting your fiber arts fill on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

For Women’s History Month, the local femme forces that found a way to push boundaries

Crowning achievement: This new Springs garden-centric flower business brings a head-to-table bounty of blooms

Southforker Stories: Whiskey from the ground up at Sagaponack Distillery

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.