Real Estate Transfers: March 23, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 20 – 27, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Richard & Linda Saladon to Ryan Smith & Amy Douglas-Smith, 54 Shade Tree Lane (600-112-3-4.003) (R) $610,000

• Thomas Downing & Christopher Mensch to Mario Cardona, 540 Hubbard Avenue (600-85-3-48) (R) $350,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Anthony & Jennifer Fernandes to Maria Fasulo & Laurie Olson, 135 Dogwood Lane (1000-37-1-10) (R) $1,325,000

• Estate of John O’Rourke & Sheila Buckley to Sheila Buckley, 2320 Gillette Drive (1000-38-2-24) (R) $650,000

• Ann Aguanno & Gerald Gleason to Michael Massa & Andrew Lazaro, 2085 Bay Avenue (1000-31-17-3) (R) $749,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 3200 Bay LLC & WH Crumb LLC to Sean McKay & Sarah Elias-Benton, 3200 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-6-38.001) (R) $1,499,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Steven & Cheryl Merschoff to Sabatino Leffe, 202 South Jamesport Avenue (600-91-2-2.004) (R) $1,195,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Edward & Bruno Skirel to Carmen & John O’Connor, 2120 Wickham Avenue (1000-139-3-33.001) (R) $675,000

• Anita Agueci Family Trust to Vincent Palma & Sara Griffin, 335 Oak Street (1000-141-1-22) (R) $400,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Alec Hemer & Elisa Urbanelli to Barbara Archer Trust, 410 Bunny Lane (1000-117-6-28.001) (R) $975,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Jessica A Frankel to Erika Wol & John Shea, 28775 Main Road (1000-18-6-25) (R) $1,645,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Peconic Holding LLC to 168 Kroemer Holdings LLC, 168 Kroemer Avenue (600-119-1-28.002) (C) $1,340,000

• Frank & Joanne Conti to Jing Chen, 41 Bellflower Court (600-43-5-4) (R) $990,000

• Estate of Barbara Bogue to Elizabeth deJesus & Mia Gonzalez, 317 Maple Avenue (600-128-4-24) (R) $400,000

• Pedro Diaz to Jesus Milian & Yesenia Miranda, 213 Horton Avenue (600-81-2-12.001) (R) $390,000

• Massoud Eghrari to Yenifer Godoy & Luis Alvarado, 1068 West Main Street (600-125-2-8.003) (V) $155,000

• Estate of Irene Grodski to Gourmet Sofa Inc., 523 Pulaski Street (600-124-2-53) (C) $450,000

• Estate of Josephine Booker to 425 DP LLC, 425 Doctors Path (600-65-2-15) (R) $287,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Eric Hensley & Robert Weinstein to Robert & Jennifer Georges, 82 North Cartwright Road (700-8-3-14.001) (R) $1,675,000

• Nature Conservancy Inc. to Town of Shelter Island, 69 North Ferry Road (700-15-1-4.002) (V) $365,000

• Lisbeth Certa & James Certa to Kimber Eaton, 18 North Cartwright Road (700-15-4-124) (R) $1,003,950

• Georgiana & Wallace Ketcham to Gary & Eric Lang, 144 South Midway Road (700-23-2-91) (C) $750,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Lawrence L Devine to 62 Winthrop Road LLC, 62 Winthrop Road (700-2-1-2) (R) $4,725,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Joan Meschi Trust to Marc Donner & Ronnie Halper, 1080 Northfield Lane (1000-71-1-17) (R) $1,611,000

• Benjamin & Carolyn Bennett to Nancy Lieberman, 155 Old Shipyard Lane (1000-64-5-2) (R) $1,510,000

• Skopelos Realty LLC to Kimberly Santiago & Vasilios Kavakoglou, 52325 County Road 48 Unit 38 (1000-135.01-1-38) (R) $170,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Henry Hurrinus to George Malek & Nicole Gache-Malek, 19 Castle Court (600-115-1-2.039) (R) $899,996

• Paul Kiendle to Taras & Iryna Matiychuk, 76 Hill Street East (600-33-5-11) (R) $253,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)