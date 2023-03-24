Blotters: Assault arrest after attempted slashing, Calverton man drove drunk with 5-year-old passenger aboard

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

• Jose Ardon Lopez, 31, of Calverton was charged with driving while intoxicated in violation of Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child following a traffic stop on West Main Street, Monday night, according to police.

He was found to be intoxicated and had his 5-year-old son inside the vehicle, according to police.

Mr. Lopez was held overnight for morning arraignment.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 34-year-old man from Riverside after he attempted to slash another man with a knife Friday evening.

According to a police report, a caller reported that Adonis Estrada-Sinay drove to his location on Riverleigh Avenue, got out of his vehicle and started yelling at him before pulling out a “large knife” and advancing towards him before getting back into his vehicle and fleeing the area.

Mr. Estrada-Sinay was taken into custody a short time later and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Alexander Heredia, age and address unavailable, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing (choking), and endangering the welfare of a child Friday night on Moet Drive in Riverhead, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Continuing an effort to enforce driving while intoxicated laws, Riverhead Police conducted multiple “Stop DWI Safety and Sobriety” checkpoints on St. Patrick’s Day. This resulted in three arrests for DWI and 89 summons, according to police.

Arrested were:

Julio Lopez Argueta, age 37, of Riverhead, who was charged with felony DWI, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; false personation; operating without an interlock device and additional traffic violations. Mr. Lopez Argueta’s vehicle was impounded as per Suffolk County Seizure Law.

Edin Vargas, age 22, of Riverhead, was charged with DWI and additional traffic violations.

Genaro Lucas Chub, age 29, of Riverhead, was charged with aggravated DWI and additional traffic violations.



All were transported to Riverhead Police Department for processing and held for morning arraignment, police said. The 89 summonses that were issued during the checkpoints ranged from equipment violations, uninspected, unregistered or uninsured vehicles, seat belt violations, unlicensed and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, according to police.

• Police arrested a 43-year-old Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop in Hampton Bays Saturday.

According to police, Edgar Corte-Guartatanga was stopped for failing to maintain his lane shortly before 6 p.m. and found to be intoxicated while driving with a revoked license.

He was charged with felony DWI, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and issued summonses for traffic violations, officials said.

• A Glenwood Village resident told police last Thursday morning that he was scammed out of $10,000 online. The case was turned over to the detective division, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Two men stole an unspecified amount of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets and left the area in an unknown direction March 15, according to police.

• Four men stole an unknown amount of items from the Walgreens store on Wading River Manor Road last Wednesday night, according to police.

• Jose Rivera Martinez, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny last Wednesday night at Home Depot on Route 58, according to police.

• A Doctors Path resident told police last Thursday morning that someone had damaged the door lock and hood latch to his car and removed the gas cap as well, according to police.

• An East Main Street resident told police Friday afternoon that someone had gained access to her Department of Social Services food stamps account and purchased $120 worth of items from a Walgreens store in Baltimore, MD, according to police.

• John Hurtado, age and address unavailable, was charged with criminal contempt of court and aggravated harassment Friday hight on Roanoke Avenue, according to police.

• Narine Persaud, 28, address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Route 58 in Riverhead early Saturday.

• Southampton police received two reports last Thursday that an unknown person went through vehicles on Brown Street and Phillips Avenue in Riverside and removed items including loose change. The incidents were documented but police said there are no suspects at this time.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.